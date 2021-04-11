STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
New political outfits being launched to destabilise Telangana: Gutha Sukhender Reddy

 State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday alleged that new political parties were being launched in Telangana out of malice.

Published: 11th April 2021 12:53 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 12:58 PM   |  A+A-

Gutha Sukhender Reddy

Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  State Legislative Council Chairman Gutha Sukhender Reddy on Saturday alleged that new political parties were being launched in Telangana out of malice. He said that those who were responsible for the factional politics in Hyderabad were preaching about morals.

Launching a direct attack against YS Sharmila’s proposed party, Sukhender Reddy told reporters in Nalgonda that the State was number one in the country in agriculture, welfare and many other sectors. He said that the effort to launch a new political outfit was nothing more than an attempt to destabilise the stable government in the State.

“There will be a limit for ambition. The people of Telangana are not innocent. Your political plans will not work out here,” the Legislative Council Chairman shot out at Sharmila. 

