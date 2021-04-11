STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Only 27K RT-PCR tests a day in TS

Published: 11th April 2021 02:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 09:23 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Telangana  can only conduct about 27,000 RT-PCR tests in a day, and a majority of it — around 20,000 tests — is performed at private healthcare facilities, informed Health Minister Eatala Rajender while speaking to the media on Saturday. This means that the State, which at present is conducting more than one lakh Covid-19 tests per day, will not be able to ensure that 70 per cent of the tests are RT-PCR, as recommended to the States by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in its guidelines to the States, had also recommended an increase in proportion of RT-PCR tests to 70 per cent.  There are 60 labs that undertake RT-PCR testing.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp