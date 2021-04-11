Only 27K RT-PCR tests a day in TS

HYDERABAD: Telangana can only conduct about 27,000 RT-PCR tests in a day, and a majority of it — around 20,000 tests — is performed at private healthcare facilities, informed Health Minister Eatala Rajender while speaking to the media on Saturday. This means that the State, which at present is conducting more than one lakh Covid-19 tests per day, will not be able to ensure that 70 per cent of the tests are RT-PCR, as recommended to the States by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. In fact, the Union Ministry of Home Affairs, in its guidelines to the States, had also recommended an increase in proportion of RT-PCR tests to 70 per cent. There are 60 labs that undertake RT-PCR testing.
