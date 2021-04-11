STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ryots cheer as Godavari water reaches Pakhal Lake

Narsampet  MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy offered flowers to the Godavari as water from the river reached Pakhal Lake on Saturday.

Published: 11th April 2021 12:56 PM

Narsampet MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy offers flowers to Godavari waters on the outskirts of Dabbirpeta village in Khanapur mandal on Saturday

By Express News Service

WARANGAL  :  Narsampet  MLA Peddi Sudarshan Reddy offered flowers to the Godavari as water from the river reached Pakhal Lake on Saturday. On the occasion, thousands of farmers from the surrounding areas gathered at the bridge constructed across Keerya Thanda and Gundam village at Khanapur mandal to witness the water being released. Speaking on the occasion, the MLA said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao had sanctioned the project for the benefit of the local farmers.

He appreciated the officers and engineers who worked hard for the project so that the next generation would get easy access to water. He also said that farmers would now be able to cultivate two crops instead of one in the lake’s ayacut.

