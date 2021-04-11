Teachers from junior colleges ask for aid too

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After the Telangana government decided to disburse 25 kg of rice and Rs 2,000 as financial assistance to teachers and nonteaching staff members of various recognised private schools from April 20, many from technical institutions and junior colleges are also demanding aid from the government. Since April 2020, a large number of teachers and staffers working at technical institutions and junior colleges have not received their salaries. Many have been left to fend for themselves and have resorted to working as manual labourers and mechanics.

A Santhosh Kumar, president of the Telangana School’s and Technical College’s Employees Association, said, “Most private institutions are violating university circulars, GO 45 and AICTE norms by not paying teachers and sacking them. The government too is not helping the starving teachers and staff members from technical colleges.”

The School Education Department had issued an order on Friday for disbursement of `2,000 financial assistance and 25 kg of rice free of cost to mitigate the suffering of teaching and non-teaching staff from private schools. According to the order, the disbursement of financial aid will be between April 20 and 24. However, rice from fair price shops can be obtained by eligible beneficiaries between April 21 and 25.