STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Teachers from junior colleges ask for aid too

Many have been left to fend for themselves and have resorted to working as manual labourers and mechanics.

Published: 11th April 2021 12:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 11th April 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After  the Telangana government decided to disburse 25 kg of rice and Rs 2,000 as financial assistance to teachers and nonteaching staff members of various recognised private schools from April 20, many from technical institutions and junior colleges are also demanding aid from the government. Since April 2020, a large number of teachers and staffers working at technical institutions and junior colleges have not received their salaries. Many have been left to fend for themselves and have resorted to working as manual labourers and mechanics.

A Santhosh Kumar, president of the Telangana School’s and Technical College’s Employees Association, said, “Most private institutions are violating university circulars, GO 45 and AICTE norms by not paying teachers and sacking them. The government too is not helping the starving teachers and staff members from technical colleges.”

The School Education Department had issued an order on Friday for disbursement of `2,000 financial assistance and 25 kg of rice free of cost to mitigate the suffering of teaching and non-teaching staff from private schools. According to the order, the disbursement of financial aid will be between April 20 and 24. However, rice from fair price shops can be obtained by eligible beneficiaries between April 21 and 25.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Rice distribution financial assistatnce
India Matters
Image used for representational purposes only. (File Photo | PTI)
Full lockdown not feasible, mandatory vaccination needed
Remdesivir
Not just COVID vaccine, Remdesivir too in short supply in several states
Supreme Court (Photo| Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Persons above 18 years free to choose their religion: Supreme Court
Syed Isaaq in front of a portion of the library (Photo | EPS)
Muslim man’s library with 3,000 copies of Bhagavad Gita torched by miscreants in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Deserted view of Girgaon Chowpatty as Maharashtra Government announced weekend lockdown due to surge in COVID-19 cases in Mumbai
WATCH | Mumbai streets wear deserted look due to weekend lockdown in Maharashtra
WATCH | 'Womaned' booths send a strong message on women empowerment
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp