BJP leaders finally hit campaign trail for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll

On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal joined his colleague G Kishan Reddy in the constituency.

For representational purposes (Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: After initially being slack, the BJP has intensified its campaign for the ensuing Nagarjuna Sagar byelection. On Sunday, Union Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs and Heavy Industries & Public Enterprises Arjun Ram Meghwal joined his colleague G Kishan Reddy in the constituency. BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar and actor -turned-politician Vijayashanthi will join the bandwagon from Monday.

Addressing a press conference at Halia, Arjun Ram Meghwal, a former IAS officer, rebuked the TRS government stating that its ‘misgovernance’ was visible in the field. “Good governance and development should have been the main agenda of the KCR government. But from what I am seeing in the field, it is visible that there has been no development in terms of road, water and provision of electricity,” Meghwal said. Stating that Nagarjuna Sagar constituency had a sizable population of tribals, he said the TRS government had done nothing for their development. “Water is not being supplied to a distance of even 10-15 km,” he said.

Alleging that the Centre’s Pradhan Mantri Matri Vandana Yojana was being implemented in the name of KCR Kits, Arjun said, “PM Awas Yojana, PM Fasal Bhima is not being implemented in Telangana. The Mission Telangana is being referred to as Commission Telangana.” 

Coming down heavily against the Congress and TRS, Kishan Reddy said even a snail would be ashamed of seeing the pace of developmental works of irrigation projects in the constituency. He demanded an answer from Congress and TRS as to why the construction works of SLBC projects were pending.

Sharmila has right to launch party: Chugh

Responding to YS Sharmila’s decision to float a political party, BJP in-charge Tarun Chugh on Sunday said she can launch her party as people have a right to do so. Chugh held a discussion with BJP state president Bandi Sanjay in the city before leaving for Nagarjuna Sagar. 

