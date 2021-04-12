If Modi, Shah open their third eye, KCR will go to jail: BJP MP Soyam

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: BJP MP Soyam Bapu Rao on Sunday claimed that if Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah opened their third eye, Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao would go to jail.

The MP said that Adilabad MLA Jogu Ramanna, during his stint as Environment and Forest Minister, looted public money, because of which the CM has been keeping him on the back-burner. He called on the TRS to expel leaders who committed irregularities during the byelections.

The MP said that he was not afraid of Maoists and that the TRS and Ramanna had no intention of developing tribal areas.