MAUD chalks plan for modern markets in urban local bodies across Telangana

Following govt’s announcement, the dept is also preparing to construct Vaikunta Dhamams across the State.

Published: 12th April 2021 08:23 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:23 AM

A vegetable market looks empty. (Photo | Prasant Madugula, EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Following the State government’s recent decision to build integrated markets and modern Vaikunta Dhamams in urban local bodies (ULBs) across Telangana, the Municipal Administration Department started chalking out plans and working on modalities to achieve that goal.Finance Minister T Harish Rao, during the recent Budget session of Assembly, announced the plans to building Integrated Veg and Non-Veg Market Complexes and Vaikunta Dhamams in all the ULBs across TS and also sanctioned Rs 500 crore and Rs 200 crore respectively for the purpose.

If the Municipal Administration Department carries out the works as planned, the ULBs across the State would soon be dotted with integrated markets and modern graveyards too would be constructed during this year. According to an order issued last week by MAUD Department, the site for both these projects will be identified by the District Level Committees (DLCs), which comprise District Collector as chairperson, Additional Collector (local bodies) as member convenor and others as members. The approval of infrastructure work will be given by DLCs and their administrative sanction will be accorded by concerned District Collectors after obtaining clearance from Commissioner and Director of Municipal Administration. 

A model market has already been constructed in Gajwel and based on this model, similar markets will be constructed in other ULBs. As per the plan, market complexes will be of two types. In the ULBs with population of 25,000 or less, the markets will be constructed in one acre land with an estimate cost of Rs 2 crore and those with population of more than 25,000 people will have markets built in two acres at a cost of Rs 4.50 crore. 

In cities with more than one lakh population, there will be multiple integrated markets -- with one market for every one lakh people. But the number of markets in that particular city will be restricted to five.Each of these integrated markets will have separate vegetable, non-veg, flower and fruit stalls besides loading and unloading platforms, parking and other facilities for the visitors.

According to MAUD Department order, ULBs with 50,000 population will have one Vaikuntha Dhamam (VDs) to be build in one acre of land with an estimate cost Rs 1 crore. The ULBs with 50,000 to one lakh population will have two VDs to be constructed in one acre each with funds of Rs 1 crore each.In the cities with population between one to three lakh, there will be two VDs -- one constructed in one acre with Rs 1 crore funds and another in two acres with Rs 2 crore. In cities with more than three lakh population, two VDs will be constructed in two acres each with Rs 2 crore funds each.

