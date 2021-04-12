Telangana boy touches unfenced transformer, suffers burns

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: An eight-year-old boy Dharavath Nishanth suffered severe burns when he accidentally came in contact with an unfenced power transformer at Malkajgiri. He has been admitted to a hospital, and his condition is learnt to be critical. According to police, Nishanth, whose father died in a road accident two years ago, was playing near his residence in East Maruthi Nagar of Moula Ali on Friday afternoon, when he accidentally came in contact with a transformer outside an apartment. He suffered severe burns, and was rushed to a private hospital. Reportedly, the transformer belongs to EMMAAR apartment and is not fenced.

Based on a plaint from Nishanth’s mother, Malkajgiri police registered a case. Inspector B Jagadeeshwar Rao said that the boy’s statement could not be recorded as he was still in a state of shock. Minister KT Rama Rao reacted to the tragedy after netizens shared the details of the incident on social media. “Will take care of Nishanth. @KTRoffice please contact and assist [sic],” he tweeted. Malkajgiri MLA M Hanumantha Rao, meanwhile, assured that he would bear the cost of the boy’s treatment.