Telangana man hacks mother-in-law, wife to death

SANGAREDDY: A man hacked his wife and mother-in-law to death at Gandhi Nagar in Bollaram industrial area on Sunday. The deceased have been identified as Swaroopa, 32 and Ellamma, 55.

According to the police, Narasimha, 38, from Annaram village of Gummadidala mandal, was married to Swaroopa. Last January, Swaroopa left her husband and had been staying with her mother. She refused to go home even though Narasimha asked her many times, leading him to think that she was having an affair. He also blamed Ellamma for influencing her daughter and keeping her away from him.

On Sunday morning, he went to Ellamma’s residence at Gandhi Nagar and axed both his wife and mother-in-law to death, after which he surrendered at the police station. Bollaram Circle Inspector G Prashant said that a case has been registered.