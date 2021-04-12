Telangana sees highest single-day spike of 3,187 Covid-19 cases

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Telangana's Covid test positivity rate is on the rise; on Saturday (April 10), it increased to 2.86 per cent from 2.1 per cent recorded last Saturday (April 3). As per the State government’s media bulletin, on Saturday, 3,187 people tested positive out of the 1,11,158 people who underwent the test. This is also the highest-ever number of cases recorded in a single day in Telangana. The last peak was reported on August 25, 2020, when the State had seen 3,018 cases in one day.

On Saturday, as many as seven people died due to Covid-19, while 787 patients recovered from the disease. The number of active cases in Telangana stands at 20,184. Also, 1,53,295 people were immunised with the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine, and 9,090 with the second dose. Though the State government has issued an order stating that anyone found without masks in the public places, work spaces and means of transport will be liable to be penalised Rs 1,000, no one seemed to take it seriously.

In fact, when the police tried to impose fine on a motorist who was riding his bike without a mask and helmet at Chevella, he created a ruckus, forcing them to detain him. Meanwhile, actor Pawan Kalyan went into self-isolation after a few executive members of the Jana Sena Party and his personal staff tested positive for Covid-19.