Telangana's bid to avert Covid-19 vaccination wastage dampens Tika Utsav

As there was no guarantee that requisite number of people would gather at the centres, the staff sent away those who came alone, or in twos or fours.

Published: 12th April 2021 08:32 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:32 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker administers the COVISHIELD vaccine for COVID-19 at a vaccination center. (Photo | AP)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The Tika Utsav called by Prime Minister Narendra Modi from April 11 to 14, in a bid to boost Covid-19 vaccination in the country, did not take off as expected in Hyderabad and elsewhere in the State on the inaugural day, with not enough people turning up in big groups at vaccination centres.

Though vaccine doses were available in adequate numbers, and there were enough people who were willing to be vaccinated, health staff, keen on preventing wastage, sent them back as they did not arrive at the centres in batches of a minimum of 10 people. This is because, once a vial consisting of 10 doses is opened, all of it must be administered within four hours, or thrown away. As there was no guarantee that requisite number of people would gather at the centres, the staff sent away those who came alone, or in twos or fours. The vaccination was carried out without much difficulty in the morning, but post lunch, there was slackness in the arrival of people — at any given point of time, there was not a minimum of 10 people.

The vaccination centre at Government ENT Hospital in Koti wears a deserted
look on Sunday | S SENBAGAPANDIYAN

An official deployed at a government vaccination centre near Koti said, “We usually open a vial when there are at least 10-12 people available for vaccination to ensure that the vaccine does not go to waste. We cannot open a vial if only a couple of people turn up, and wait for the next set of people to arrive.” However, some of the corporate hospitals that are undertaking vaccination drives claimed that they received a better response to the initiative on Sunday, with 50 per cent more people getting immunised when compared to the previous day

Lockdown not a good idea: KTR

MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, during an interaction with the Twitteratti, said that a second lockdown was not a good idea, when someone asked him if the government was mulling such a drastic measure

