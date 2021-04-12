Telangana starts rapid tests at Maharashtra border

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY: District health officials from Bhupalpally have deployed a team at the border village of Sironcha and are conducting Rapid Antigen Tests (RAT) for Covid-19 on those who are entering the State from Maharashtra. Those who test positive are not being allowed into the State.

The move comes after the Telangana government issued an alert for districts bordering Maharashtra as the neighbouring State was registering a high number of Covid cases. Many residents of Maharashtra’s Gadchiroli district come to Mahadevpoor, Chityal and Kaleshwaram in Bhupalpally to engage in agricultural or personal work. Speaking to Express, District Medical and Health Officer (DM&HO) Dr J Sudhar Singh said round-the-clock surveillance was being carried out and entrants to the State were undergoing thermal screening. He also said that ANMs and ASHA workers were conducting door-to-door fever surveys in border villages.