STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Three Telangana cops fined Rs 3,300 for triple riding without helmet, talking on phone

On the way, they picked up a civil constable of One Town police station who was also headed in the same direction. 

Published: 12th April 2021 08:04 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th April 2021 08:04 AM   |  A+A-

The three woman constables from Khammam who were fined for triple riding on a two-wheeler without helmets

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A Rs 3,300 fine was imposed on three woman constables on the direction of Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier for triple riding on a two-wheeler without wearing helmets in Khammam town. The women fined include two woman constables from the city armed wing and a civil constable deputed at the One Town police station.

Traffic police officials caught the offence on CCTV cameras. They found the women triple riding a scooter without helmets and also talking on mobile phones. They were headed for bandobast duty for YS Sharmila’s meeting 9 April. The traffic police submitted a report over the incident to the Police Commissioner, who took a serious note of it. 

Apart from the fine, the Commissioner also ordered departmental action against the constables. The two city armed wing woman constables were allotted bandobast duty and were going to the pavilion grounds on a scooter to carry out the same. On the way, they picked up a civil constable of One Town police station who was also headed in the same direction. Locals welcomed the Commissioner’s action.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Telangana traffic rules
India Matters
Passengers gather at the Lokmanya Tilak Terminus to board outstation trains, amid the ongoing spike in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
Most deaths in Maharashtra as 10 states show steep rise in daily COVID-19 cases 
For representational purpose. (Photo | PTI)
Banks charging variety of fees on zero-balance accounts: Study
For representational purpose.
Vaccinated Indian national among 20 new COVID-19 cases reported in Singapore
Ranjith's house
From watchman to IIM professor, Ranjith pursued his dream with will and grit

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Priests perform rituals at Har Ki Pauri Ghat on the banks of Ganga river, during Kumbh Mela 2021 in Haridwar, Tuesday, April 6, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
WATCH | Massive crowd gathers at Kumbh Mela for royal bath, flouts COVID norms
A health worker takes a swab sample of a passenger at Dadar railway station amidst spike in Covid-19 cases, at Dadar. (Photo | PTI)
Lack of resources hurting Maharashtra: Centre flags CM Uddhav's COVID response
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp