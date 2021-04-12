Three Telangana cops fined Rs 3,300 for triple riding without helmet, talking on phone

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: A Rs 3,300 fine was imposed on three woman constables on the direction of Police Commissioner Vishnu S Warrier for triple riding on a two-wheeler without wearing helmets in Khammam town. The women fined include two woman constables from the city armed wing and a civil constable deputed at the One Town police station.

Traffic police officials caught the offence on CCTV cameras. They found the women triple riding a scooter without helmets and also talking on mobile phones. They were headed for bandobast duty for YS Sharmila’s meeting 9 April. The traffic police submitted a report over the incident to the Police Commissioner, who took a serious note of it.

Apart from the fine, the Commissioner also ordered departmental action against the constables. The two city armed wing woman constables were allotted bandobast duty and were going to the pavilion grounds on a scooter to carry out the same. On the way, they picked up a civil constable of One Town police station who was also headed in the same direction. Locals welcomed the Commissioner’s action.