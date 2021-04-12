STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Three weekly markets closed in Kamareddy

The markets are organised every Monday in Madnoor, every Friday at Menuru and every Sunday at Dongli.

A view of the busy Falaknuma Vegetable Market in Hyderabad.

A view of a busy Vegetable Market. (Photo | Vinay Madapu, EPS)

By Express News Service

KAMAREDDY: Kamareddy district officials have decided to stop holding weekly markets which are close to Maharashtra in Madnoor mandal. Instead, the markets will now be set up at the government school grounds.

As there is not much cultivation of vegetables in the mandal, vendors from Maharashtra sell produce by setting up stalls at the weekly markets. The markets are organised every Monday in Madnoor, every Friday at Menuru and every Sunday at Dongli.

Most vendors are from neighbouring villages and towns of Maharashtra. The turnover goes up to lakhs of rupees every week.   

Kamareddy district panchayat officer (DPO) G Sayanna said that all weekly markets were being discontinued because it would lead to increased prices of essential commodities in local markets.

