TRS trying to win byelection with ‘pink currency notes,’ says Uttam Kumar Reddy

HYDERABAD: The Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) is trying to win the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection with “pink currency notes”, TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy remarked while speaking at an election campaign in Chepur village of Gurrampode mandal on Sunday. The Congress leader with his party’s contestant K Jana Reddy and Bhongir MP Komatireddy Venkat Reddy.

Countering the remarks of the TRS and BJP that the Congress has done nothing for the constituency, Uttam said, “They should have some sense while making such remarks while standing in the shade of the Nagarjunasagar dam. In this constituency, every road and irrigation canal was constructed during the Congress’ regime.”

He said TRS party leaders are seeking votes by giving money and added that the BJP will lose the deposit in the election, therefore, talking about them is a waste of time.Taking a jibe at TRS leaders by asking if they are implementing welfare schemes by spending their own money, Venkat Reddy said, “TRS leaders are threatening to cancel the pensions of the Aasara beneficiaries. Are they giving it (the pension money) from their ancestors’ properties?”

The Congress MP said Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has mastered the art of deceiving people with fake promises. “TRS MLAs, who used to be involved in corruption, the sand mafia, real estate businesses, are now putting the lives of youngsters at risk by introducing drugs,” Venkat Reddy said.TPCC working president A Revanth Reddy said that the TRS gave Nomula Bhagat the candidature as it was a losing seat. He asked why the Chief Minister had not accepted Jana Reddy’s challenge.