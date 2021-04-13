STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Bandi likens TRS to Dandupalyam Gang

Speaking at a roadshow in Gurrampod mandal of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, Sanjay said that the BJP-led Central government was funding all welfare schemes being implemented in the State.

Published: 13th April 2021 08:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 08:48 AM   |  A+A-

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  BJP State president Bandi Sanjay launched a scathing attack on TRS party leaders and called them “Dandupalyam Gang” while campaigning for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat on Monday. Sanjay said the ruling party was plying voters with alcohol in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency to win the ensuing election.“I met a TRS MP in Delhi, who told me that the TRS can’t win the polls by banking on KCR’s face. Thus, KCR brought PV Narasimha Rao into the picture. The MP also told me that the creases on his palms have disappeared after giving money to voters,” Sanjay said.

BJP MP and State president Bandi Sanjay speaks at Peddavura mandal as part of a roadshow for the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll campaign on Monday

Speaking at a roadshow in Gurrampod mandal of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, Sanjay said that the BJP-led Central government was funding all welfare schemes being implemented in the State. “KCR is asking what the Centre is giving to the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving Rs 29 for the ration provided to food security card holders, whereas the State government is providing only Rs 1. Moreover, they are affixing KCR’s photo in fair price shops,” he said, asking the State government where the money had been spent.

Asking women to uphold dharma, Sanjay appealed to them to wear vermilion instead of stickers to protect dharma. “Stickers are often pasted to buckets or bathroom walls, isn’t it wrong to do so? Women are an incarnation of Durga Maata,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress contestant K Jana Reddy, Sanjay said, “Jana Reddy took one week to decide from which party he would contest. It seems the Chief Minister had assured him a victory if he contested from Congress.” He added that Congress would be merged with TRS if Jana wins the election.

FINAL THROW OF DICE: TRS INTENSIFIES CAMPAIGN
Hyderabad: With just four days left for campaigning, leaders of the ruling TRS have intensified the campaign in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment. The TRS leaders, including several Ministers, are leaving no stone unturned to mobilise support to party candidate Nomula Bhagath. Several activists of BJP and Congress joined TRS in the presence of Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali in Hazari Gudem of Anumula mandal on Monday. Meanwhile, Bhagath’s wife Bhavani too campaigned in Satyanarayanapuram, Gollagudem and other villages in Tripuraram mandal

SHARMILA CRITICISM OF TRS WELCOME: JEEVAN
Commenting on YS Sharmila’s move to launch a party in Telangana, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy said the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy had envisioned Indiramma Rajyam, which the Congress would strive to achieve. He welcomed criticism of the TRS by Sharmila. The MLC said if the AP government completed the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Krishna basin in Telangana would go dry 

LEFT PARTIES EXTEND SUPPORT TO TRS
CPI and CPM extended their support to TRS candidate Bhagath in the ensuing Nagarjunasagar byelection. On Monday, Nalgonda CPI district secretary Nellikanti Satyam issued a statement in this regard, stating said that the cadres of both CPI and CPM would vote for TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath. The Left parties were earlier expected to field a combined candidate for the bypoll 

BANDI DARES KTR FOR DEBATE IN WARANGAL
Responding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s remarks, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said K Chandrasekhar Rao would have not risen to the Chief Minister’s post if the BJP hadn’t supported the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill in Parliament. He challenged KTR for a debate in Warangal Chowrasta on the role of BJP in the formation of a separate State. Speaking in an election campaign meeting, Sanjay wondered about the role of KTR in the movement

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Bandi Sanjay TRS Telangana
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp