Bandi likens TRS to Dandupalyam Gang

HYDERABAD: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay launched a scathing attack on TRS party leaders and called them “Dandupalyam Gang” while campaigning for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly seat on Monday. Sanjay said the ruling party was plying voters with alcohol in the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency to win the ensuing election.“I met a TRS MP in Delhi, who told me that the TRS can’t win the polls by banking on KCR’s face. Thus, KCR brought PV Narasimha Rao into the picture. The MP also told me that the creases on his palms have disappeared after giving money to voters,” Sanjay said.

BJP MP and State president Bandi Sanjay speaks at Peddavura mandal as part of a roadshow for the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll campaign on Monday

Speaking at a roadshow in Gurrampod mandal of Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, Sanjay said that the BJP-led Central government was funding all welfare schemes being implemented in the State. “KCR is asking what the Centre is giving to the State. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is giving Rs 29 for the ration provided to food security card holders, whereas the State government is providing only Rs 1. Moreover, they are affixing KCR’s photo in fair price shops,” he said, asking the State government where the money had been spent.

Asking women to uphold dharma, Sanjay appealed to them to wear vermilion instead of stickers to protect dharma. “Stickers are often pasted to buckets or bathroom walls, isn’t it wrong to do so? Women are an incarnation of Durga Maata,” he said.

Taking a dig at Congress contestant K Jana Reddy, Sanjay said, “Jana Reddy took one week to decide from which party he would contest. It seems the Chief Minister had assured him a victory if he contested from Congress.” He added that Congress would be merged with TRS if Jana wins the election.

FINAL THROW OF DICE: TRS INTENSIFIES CAMPAIGN

Hyderabad: With just four days left for campaigning, leaders of the ruling TRS have intensified the campaign in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment. The TRS leaders, including several Ministers, are leaving no stone unturned to mobilise support to party candidate Nomula Bhagath. Several activists of BJP and Congress joined TRS in the presence of Home Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali in Hazari Gudem of Anumula mandal on Monday. Meanwhile, Bhagath’s wife Bhavani too campaigned in Satyanarayanapuram, Gollagudem and other villages in Tripuraram mandal

SHARMILA CRITICISM OF TRS WELCOME: JEEVAN

Commenting on YS Sharmila’s move to launch a party in Telangana, Congress MLC T Jeevan Reddy said the late YS Rajasekhara Reddy had envisioned Indiramma Rajyam, which the Congress would strive to achieve. He welcomed criticism of the TRS by Sharmila. The MLC said if the AP government completed the Rayalaseema Lift Irrigation Scheme, the Krishna basin in Telangana would go dry

LEFT PARTIES EXTEND SUPPORT TO TRS

CPI and CPM extended their support to TRS candidate Bhagath in the ensuing Nagarjunasagar byelection. On Monday, Nalgonda CPI district secretary Nellikanti Satyam issued a statement in this regard, stating said that the cadres of both CPI and CPM would vote for TRS candidate Nomula Bhagath. The Left parties were earlier expected to field a combined candidate for the bypoll

BANDI DARES KTR FOR DEBATE IN WARANGAL

Responding to IT Minister KT Rama Rao’s remarks, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said K Chandrasekhar Rao would have not risen to the Chief Minister’s post if the BJP hadn’t supported the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Bill in Parliament. He challenged KTR for a debate in Warangal Chowrasta on the role of BJP in the formation of a separate State. Speaking in an election campaign meeting, Sanjay wondered about the role of KTR in the movement