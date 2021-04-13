Ex-MLA Kunja Bojji dies at 95

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Former Bhadrachalam MLA Kunja Bojji, died due to ill health at a private hospital in Bhadrachalam on Monday. He was 95.A Communist leader, he represented the constituency thrice — in 1985, 1989 and 1994. Bojji was born on February 10, 1926, to a poor family at Adavivenkannagudem village.

He played an active role in the Telangana armed farmers’ struggle from 1948-1950. He joined the Communist Party in 1951, and fought for the rights of tribals.Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao expressed grief over the leader’s death, and conveyed his condolences to the bereaved family.