Hunger strike for Ambedkar statue by VHR

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD : Two days ahead of Dr BR Ambedkar’s birth anniversary, Congress leader V Hanumantha Rao on Monday launched an indefinite hunger strike demanding restoration of the Ambedkar statue at Punjagutta. On April 12, 2019, some persons installed the statue at Punjagutta circle, and the next day, GHMC officials removed it.

“After the demolition, I brought in another statue to install at the same place. However, the police seized it and placed it in Goshamahal stadium. To this date, it continues to be there,” Rao told Express, bursting into tears.