In Ugadi message, KCR says farmers have prospered

Even at the peak of summer, tanks were brimming with water and helping farmers get bumper yields, he said.

K Chandrasekhar Rao

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao conveyed his greetings to people of the State on the eve of Ugadi, and spoke on how farmers in the State had prospered due to the government’s efforts.
Saying it was predicted in the Telugu Almanac that there would be more flow of water in the State, the CM hoped that the agriculture sector would get more water this year.

In a message on Monday, the CM recalled that water was harnessed, stored and then pumped to the higher planes above the mean sea level through lifts, tunnels, canals and barrages by major projects like Kaleshwaram, thus making the dream of one crore acre of fertile lands in the State a reality. Kaleshwaram project won appreciation from many quarters. Even at the peak of summer, tanks were brimming with water and helping farmers get bumper yields, he said.

During the pandemic, the government itself purchased agriculture produce from farmers. The agriculture profession, labelled a ‘waste profession’ in the united AP, was now turning out to be a profitable one in Telangana, Rao said.

