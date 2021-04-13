Karimnagar city residents switch to cans as water problem persists 

By Express News Service

KARIMNAGAR: The people of Karimnagar city have been steering clear of the contaminated drinking water supplied by the Municipal Corporation of Karimnagar (MCK) for the past 10 days. The water, which has a yellow discolouration, continues to emanate a foul smell. It appears that the Lower Manair Dam filter bed is filled with weed. MCK officials had launched a cleaning drive a few days ago, but their efforts have not been fruitful.

The emptied Lower Manair Dam

filter bed filled with weed, in

Karimnagar

The residents are now procuring water cans to avoid health complications. Experts from Hyderabad had collected samples from the site to ascertain the cause of contamination. Preliminary reports revealed that the water was contaminated by organic compounds.

Officials suggested this could be mitigated by adding activated carbon to the filter bed. It is not yet known how much of the activated carbon can be used for the same.

MCK authorities are awaiting the final report to take action. Meanwhile, authorities are trying to plug pipeline leaks in some parts of the city. MCK Commissioner V Kranthi directed the authorities concerned to streamline water supply as soon as possible.

CARBON FILTRATION

Activated carbon filtration is a commonly used technology, which is effective in removing certain organic compounds and foul taste from water. The MCK is planning to use this method to fix the water problem in the city