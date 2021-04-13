KTR keeps Ugadi promise, Warangal gets water scheme

By Express News Service

WARANGAL : MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao, on Monday, inaugurated an Overhead Service Reservoir (OHSR) with eight lakh litre capacity at Rampur village under the GWMC limits. The drinking water project, which aims at supplying water to the residents of Warangal city daily, was taken up at a cost of Rs 1589.37 crore. It is, in fact, designed to meet the drinking water demands of the city till the year 2048.

Later in the day, the Minister laid the foundation stone for various development projects in the city, including night shelters, Vaikunta Dhamams, 800 2BHK houses for BPL families, and 200 2BHK houses for Journalists in Warangal East constituency.

He inaugurated the Bhadrakali Bund, and laid the foundation stone for Haj House, which is being constructed at an estimated cost Rs 2.35 crore at Mandi Bazar. The Minister also inaugurated a vegetable market in the city.

Addressing a public meeting at Khila Warangal Fort, Rama Rao said that Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao has a special plan of action for the development of Warangal, and every year, Rs 300 crore is allocated in the State Budget for the same.

“The State government had promised drinking water to all the households in GWMC by Ugadi festival. We are keeping our promise. Tap connections will be provided at Rs 1 for each household in the city,” he said, adding that development and beautification projects worth Rs 2,500 crore were being taken up in the city.

Rama Rao said that the BJP had promised ‘achche din’, but the prices of fuel, LPG gas, and now fertilisers were only skyrocketing. He criticised the Centre for not providing enough financial aid to the State. He assured the development of Metro rail and Mamnoor airport in Warangal, and appealed to the voters to support the TRS in the upcoming GWMC elections.

ABVP MEMBERS OBSTRUCT KTR’S CONVOY

Akhila Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) members obstructed the convoy of MAUD Minister KT Rama Rao during his visit to Warangal on Monday. They demanded that job vacancies in the government sector be filled immediately. The police had arrested several workers from opposition parties across the district, in view of Rama Rao’s visit. The ABVP members, however, managed to slip past police lines, and jump onto the road in front of the moving convoy of Rama Rao at the Peddamma Guda. They lay down on the road and raised slogans against the State government. The police dragged the protestors away and cleared the road for the Minister to pass