Stop attacking KCR or face consequences, KTR to BJP

WARANGAL: Minister K T Rama Rao on Monday warned the BJP that TRS too could run a campaign of calumny against Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah if its local leaders do not desist from using objectionable language against Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao.Interacting with the media, he said: “This is our last warning. If you push us too far, we will hit back, using similar or even worse language.”

He was annoyed that the BJP was using minor boys to post objectionable content against KCR on social media which he said only showed the despicable depths to which the BJP had descended. “We are exercising restraint even under extreme provocation because we are cultured people,” he said.

Referring to unemployed youth, Sunil Naik’s suicide, he said that though the boy ended his life because notification for civil services was delayed, the BJP had poisoned his mind saying that the delay was due to failure of the State government. “But who gives notification for recruitment to civil services?” he asked.