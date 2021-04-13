STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Telangana: COVID-19 wreaks havoc on RIMS hospital as bed shortage reported

Private ambulances are collecting between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500 to shift Covid-19 patients to the graveyard in the town, as government ambulances are out of order. 

Published: 13th April 2021 08:51 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 10:52 AM   |  A+A-

covid test, COVID 19, coronavirus test

Image used for representational purposes only (Photo | PTI)

By S Raja Reddy
Express News Service

ADILABAD:  Covid-19 is wreaking havoc on RIMS Hospital in Adilabad district, making patients suffer.

There is an acute shortage of beds in the RIMS (Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences) Covid-19 isolation ward.

Private ambulances are collecting between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500 to shift Covid-19 patients to the graveyard in the town, as government ambulances are out of order. 

At RIMS, due to a shortage of doctors and staff, hospital officials are neglecting Covid-positive patients undergoing treatment at isolation wards.

A total of 83 patients are undergoing treatment in isolation wards, and about 5-6 staffers per shift are required.

However, that many staffers are not available.

Family members of a patient who tested positive say they couldn’t get a bed as all beds on the second floor of the Covid ward they were allotted were full, and it was not possible to find a bed unless any patient died.

They said there was a lack of ventilators too. Even basic aspects, like breakfast or maintaining hygiene, were not taken care of in the ward, they said.

In another shocking lapse, ambulances are not available to people who die of the virus at the hospital.

As a result, private ambulances are taking advantage of the situation and collecting between Rs 3,000 and Rs 3,500 to shift bodies from the hospital to the graveyard or the crematorium.

Apart from this, even hospital staff are collecting bribes to shift bodies from wards to the mortuary. RIMS director Banoth Baliram Naik said one of the reasons for the staff shortage was the high number of patients in the ward — 83. 

He said a total of 100 ventilators and 400 beds with oxygen supply were available at the hospital.

He said another reason for the shortage of staff and doctors was that many of them had tested positive and were undergoing quarantine for 14 days.

However, Naik denied allegations of shortage of beds and ventilators, terming them baseless.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RIMS hospital COVID 19 Rajiv Gandhi Institute of Medical Sciences
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp