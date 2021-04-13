Telangana HC clears way for KCR’s Halia meeting

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The path is now clear for Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao to address an election meeting at Halia on April 14 in Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment which is going for byelection on April 17, with the Telangana High Court refusing to take up a lunch hour petition moved by a few farmers objecting to holding of the public meeting in view of the Covid-19 pandemic.

High Court Justice G Sridevi felt that there was no need to take up the petition as a lunch-hour motion and directed the registry to send it to the bench concerned for taking it up.

The petitioners had sought the court’s intervention to stop holding of the meeting since the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) was making preparations for a huge gathering, in disregard to danger to public health, in light of the ongoing second wave of the pandemic.