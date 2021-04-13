STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana seeks 30 lakh vaccine doses, Centre allots 4.6 lakh

The Central government will provide, as of now, only 15 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccine doses asked by the Telangana government. 

Published: 13th April 2021 08:35 AM

A medic prepares a dose of COVID vaccine in a syringe during a vaccination drive at Hindu Rao Hospital in New Delhi

For representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Central government will provide, as of now, only 15 per cent of the Covid-19 vaccine doses asked by the Telangana government. On Monday, senior officials of the Public Health Department told Express that the State would shortly receive 4.64 lakh doses of Covid-19 vaccine. State Chief Secretary 
Somesh Kumar, in a letter written to Union Health Secretary Rajesh Bhushan on April 10, had raised 
the alarm over the low stocks of Covid-19 vaccine in the State and asked the Centre to provide at least 30 lakh doses, which he said would last for 15 days. 

Govt stops vax vial supply to pvt hospitals

On Monday, the second day of Tika Utsav, the Covid-19 vaccination numbers in private healthcare facilities dropped drastically in Telangana as the State government did not supply the vaccine vials to most of the private players, including some well-known corporate hospitals in Hyderabad.

Sources from the Health Department told Express that this was done in order to boost the vaccination numbers in government healthcare  centres, which have been given targets to vaccinate at least 100 people per day. Moreover, the State government is also pushing its employees from various departments to get vaccinated at the government facilities.

In fact, the number of vaccinations in private healthcare facilities started declining from Sunday, the first day of the four-day Tika Utsav propounded by Prime Minister Narednra Modi. On Sunday, only 5,634 people were vaccinated at the private healthcare facilities across the State as compared to 10,172 the previous Sunday (April 4).

In government healthcare facilities, the vaccinations increased by three times this Sunday, compared to the last. On April 4, only 24,829 people were vaccinated in government healthcare centres, which increased to 76,037 this Sunday.The KIMS Hospital sources said that they have the capacity to vaccinate around one thousand people per day if enough quantities of doses are made available.

However, some of the government healthcare facilities too faced similar issues as government employees turned up in droves. One such centre was a government vaccination centre in Musheerabad for the staff of GHMC. As many sanitation workers and other GHMC staff turned up for vaccination at this centre by afternoon, the available vaccine doses were exhausted.

Meanwhile, the number of single-day new Covid-19 cases decreased in Telangana on Sunday as the State conducted fewer number of tests than the previous day. However, there is no silver lining in this as the test positivity rate has increased further to 2.95 per cent, which was 1.68 per cent on April 1.On Sunday, 2,251 new Covid-19 cases were recorded in Telangana of the 76,052 tests conducted whose reports were received, which gives a test positivity rate of 2.95 per cent. The State also recorded six deaths of Covid-19 patients and 565 recoveries.

The number of active Covid-19 cases in the State stand at 21,864, of whom 7,433 are hospitalised and the rest under home or institutional quarantine.On Sunday, a majority of the cases as usual were reported from the GHMC limits (355). Of the remaining cases most were from Medchal (258), Nizamabad (244), Rangareddy (200), Sangareddy (132) and Jagtial (117).

Also, 95,169 individuals were administered the first dose of Covid-19 vaccine on the same day and 2,273 were administered the second dose. A total of 18,56,822 individuals have been administered the first dose of vaccine till now in the State and 3,02,015 the second dose.

