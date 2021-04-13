Thanks to Kaleshwaram, Siddipet’s paddy yield better than ever: Finance Minister Harish

By Express News Service

SIDDIPET/KARIMNAGAR: Finance Minister T Harish Rao said that for the first time in the history of Siddipet, Rs 1,600 crore worth of paddy was cultivated in the district this Rabi season. The Minister attributed the same to the influx of irrigation water from the Kaleswaram Lift Irrigation Project.

Harish, on Monday, reviewed the arrangements made for the procurement of paddy with the District Collector and other officials. Speaking on the occasion, the Minister said that the process of procuring paddy would begin on April 15. He directed the officials to set up purchasing centres as and when the produce starts coming in.

Meanwhile, Minister for Civil Supplies Gangula Kamalakar said that as many as 6,400 paddy procurement centres have been set up to procure Rabi crop across the State. The State government’s target is to procure 80 lakh metric tonnes of paddy, he said. The Minister was speaking to media after a review meeting in Karimnagar on Monday. “This Rabi season, paddy was cultivated in 52 lakh acres. The government has sanctioned `20,000 crore to the Civil Supplies Department to procure paddy at`1,880 per quintal,” he said.