STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Tribals beat up Telangana forest officials for trying to clear podu land

Tribal women beat up three forest beat officers on Monday when they went to Chintaguppa village in Dummagudem mandal in Bhadradrikothgudem district to clear Podu land.

Published: 13th April 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th April 2021 08:30 AM   |  A+A-

forest

For representational purposes

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM:  Tribal women beat up three forest beat officers on Monday when they went to Chintaguppa village in Dummagudem mandal in Bhadradrikothgudem district to clear Podu land. The three Forest Department officials who were beaten up included two tribals -- Sode Rajesh and Banothu Vijaya.

The other staffer was SK Hussain. Senior department officials from the district accused Pinapaka TRS MLA and Government Whip, Rega Kantha Rao of holding a meeting with the tribals and instigating them to act against Forest Department officials for retrieving forest land under Podu cultivation. Earlier too the MLA courted controversy by publicly appealing to all tribals to drive away Forest Department officials if they obstructed Podu cultivation.

The trouble broke out when the beat officers tried to retrieve forest land of about 27 hectares, over which the tribals had taken up Podu cultivation. Later, one of the officials called up a senior forest officer who rescued them from the tribals.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana Podu land
India Matters
A woman wearing mask walks past a notice about the shortage of coronavirus (COVID-19) vaccine supply outside a vaccination centre in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
India fast-tracks approval for Covid vaccines cleared in other countries
Policemen try to control the crowd as people wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus stand in a queue to board trains at Lokmanya Tilak Terminus in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
Panic buying in Maharashtra ahead of lockdown, outstation trains see rush
In this file photo dated Nov. 1990 is seen Babri mosque in Ayodhya. (Photo | PTI)
Judge who gave clean chit to Advani in Babri case is UP's deputy Lokayukta
For representational purposes (Photo | AP)
Nine Covid patients die in Maharashtra due to alleged Oxygen shortage

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
'13,500 Covid cases in 24 hours in Delhi, cancel board exams': Kejriwal to Modi government
Delhi COVID crisis: Infection spreading faster, affecting younger population more
Gallery
A deserted view of Mumbai's Taj Hotel Gateway as Maharashtra Government announced a weekend lockdown due to a surge in COVID-19 cases. (Photo | PTI)
IN PICS | Mumbai streets wear deserted look as weekend lockdown comes into force in Maharashtra
A boy holds locusts he has caught to be sold as poultry feed to a local vendor in Elburgon, in Nakuru County, Kenya. (Photo | AP)
East Africa's locust outbreak continues into a 2nd year but rains bring in little hope
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp