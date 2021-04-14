STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports 2,157 new COVID-19 cases, 8 deaths in last 24 hours

Published: 14th April 2021 11:22 AM  |   Last Updated: 14th April 2021 11:24 AM

Medics attend to a COVID-19 patients at Shehnai Banquet Hall, temporarily converted into an isolation ward near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday

Medics attend to a COVID-19 patients at Shehnai Banquet Hall, temporarily converted into an isolation ward near LNJP Hospital in New Delhi on Tuesday. (Photo | PTI)

By ANI

HYDERABAD: Telangana recorded 2,157 new COVID-19 cases and eight deaths in the last 24 hours, said the State Health Department on Wednesday.

With these new cases, the COVID-19 tally of the state has reached 3,34,738, including 25,459 active cases.

With 821 patients recovering in the last 24 hours the total recovery count has surged to 3,07,499. As many as 1,780 people have succumbed to the lethal virus in Telangana.

As per the state government data, out of the total reported cases, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) accounted for the most number of cases with 361, followed by Medchal Malkajgiri with 245 cases, Ranga Reddy 206 cases, Nizamabad registered 187 new cases.

Telangana's recovery rate stands at 91.86 per cent and the case fatality rate is at 0.53 per cent.

As many as 72,364 samples were tested yesterday and 16,892 patients are kept under home/institutional isolation.

With 1,84,372 new COVID-19 cases recorded in the last 24 hours, India's tally has reached 1,38,73,825, informed the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare on Wednesday.

The country witnessed 1,027 new COVID-19 deaths during the same period, taking the cumulative toll to 1,72,085. At present, there are 13,65,704 active cases, while the overall recoveries have reached 1,23,36,036 as 82,339 people were discharged in the last 24 hours.  

