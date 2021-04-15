CPI aligns with TRS ahead of KMC polls, BJP to contest alone

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: In the wake of the elections to the Khammam Municipal Corporation (KMC), all political parties — including the TRS, BJP, Congress, CPI, CPI(M) and TDP — are on the lookout for prospective allies to consolidate their position. The CPI has taken a decision to align with the TRS, keeping in view the local situation. According to CPI State party leader Bhagam Hemantha Rao, the decision for an alliance with the TRS has been taken at the district executive committee meeting, but no decision has been taken yet on the number of seats.

CPI(M) leader Y Vikram said that there was a difference of opinion between the CPI(M) district committee and state committee regarding the alliance with the ruling party. “The district committee has opposed the alliance, but the State Committee seems to be in favour of the party,” he added. The BJP is planning to contest alone as other parties have not shown an interest in aligning with it.

The Congress has also written to the CPI, CPI(M) and TDP for an alliance and is eagerly waiting for their reply. Khammam City Congress president Mohameed Javeed said, ‘’We are trying for an alliance with Left parties as well as the TDP and discussions are going on in this regard.’’ He also said the grand old party has a large vote bank and strong cadre in the town.

The ruling TRS is confident of winning all divisions and believe that the development they brought in Khammam town can rule in their favour. Transport Minister Puvvada Ajay Kumar said that hundreds of crores worth development works were underway in the town, which had never been done before.

He requested the people to have faith on him and the government led by Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao. The number of municipal divisions was increased to 60 from the existing 50 divisions in the KMC - enabling 10 more corporators to get elected to the municipal council.