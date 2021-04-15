STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Farmers to get house sites in Pharma City

Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy launched mega venture works of the Hyderabad Pharma City in Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday. 

Published: 15th April 2021 01:15 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 09:55 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy launched mega venture works of the Hyderabad Pharma City in Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday. Farmers, who gave up their lands for the Pharma City, would be provided house sites in the venture. Those who gave one acre land would be given 121 square yards and those who gave two acres would be given 242 sq yards of house sites. 

Of the 14,000 acres of land acquired from the farmers, 600 acres would be given to them in the form of house sites. The Minister said that the layout would have 33 per cent green cover and each housing sector would have dumpyards and Vaikuntha Dhamams. 

The latest technology was being used in the Pharma City ensuring that there isn’t any pollution. The Minister assured said that one or two eligible persons in the farmers’ farmilies would get jobs in the Pharma City. Before the commencement of the Pharma City, the housing venture would be completed, she assured. The government had so far paid Rs 750 crore for the lands acquired for the Pharma City and another `350 crore was released recently, Sabitha said. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp