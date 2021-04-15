Farmers to get house sites in Pharma City

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Education Minister P Sabitha Indra Reddy launched mega venture works of the Hyderabad Pharma City in Ibrahimpatnam on Wednesday. Farmers, who gave up their lands for the Pharma City, would be provided house sites in the venture. Those who gave one acre land would be given 121 square yards and those who gave two acres would be given 242 sq yards of house sites.

Of the 14,000 acres of land acquired from the farmers, 600 acres would be given to them in the form of house sites. The Minister said that the layout would have 33 per cent green cover and each housing sector would have dumpyards and Vaikuntha Dhamams.

The latest technology was being used in the Pharma City ensuring that there isn’t any pollution. The Minister assured said that one or two eligible persons in the farmers’ farmilies would get jobs in the Pharma City. Before the commencement of the Pharma City, the housing venture would be completed, she assured. The government had so far paid Rs 750 crore for the lands acquired for the Pharma City and another `350 crore was released recently, Sabitha said.