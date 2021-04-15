Government could not take up new works last year, admits KT Rama Rao

By Express News Service

JADCHERLA: TRS working president and IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao said on Wednesday that the government could not take up new developmental works last year due to Covid-19, which had dented the State’s revenues. He said new works would be taken up this year.Addressing a meeting here after laying a foundation stone for various developmental works on Wednesday ahead of the municipal polls, Rama Rao said new ration cards to the eligible poor and Aasara pensions to more beneficiaries would be given this year.

T Minister KT Rama Rao garlands a statue of Dr B R Ambedkar on the latter’s 130th birth anniversary in Hyderabad on Wednesday | RVK Rao

Rama Rao enumerated the various developmental and welfare activities being implemented in the State. He said that no other State government was implementing such programmes elsewhere in the country. Even during Covid-19, the government was providing succour to teachers and other staff working in private schools, he said.

He recalled that during the TDP regime, the social security pension amount was just Rs 75 while it was just Rs 200 during the Congress regime. But the TRS government was providing Rs 2,016 as part of the Aasara pensions. The government was also providing quality power supply to farmers and other consumers, he said.

Rama Rao accompanied by officials concerned inspects the newly constructed mini tank bund on Nalla cheruvu at Jadcherla on Wednesday

During his tour, Rama Rao inaugurated the mini tank bund and BT road from Kaverammapet to Gangapur. He inspected 2BHK houses, which were under construction in the town. He laid the foundation for eight works which could be taken up at an estimated cost of Rs 15 crore.

BJP blocks KTR’s convoy

Meanwhile, in Atchampet, Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) workers obstructed the convoy of Rama Rao demanding that the State government should issue notifications to fill up posts in the government.

Earlier in the day, Rama Rao garlanded a statue of Dr BR Ambedkar in Hyderabad. He said that the government would soon erect a 125-feet tall statue of the architect of the Constitution. He added that the separate State of Telangana had been realised only through the Constitution written by Ambedkar.

PENSIONS HIGHEST UNDER TRS, SAYS MIN

