Manickam terms KCR, KTR as Dhritarashtra & Duryodhana

HYDERABAD: Likening Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao with ‘Dhritarashtra’ from the epic Mahabharat, AICC Telangana in-charge Manickam Tagore on Wednesday alleged that the former is hell bent on handing over his post to his son KT Rama Rao. Tagore said the Chief Minister had lowered Telangana’s prestige by bowing before Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

Accusing Rao of abuse of power and misuse of the State exchequer while addressing a press conference amid his campaign for Nagarjuna Sagar byelection, and likening KT Rama Rao with Duryodhana, son of Dhritarashtra in the epic, Tagore said, “Dhritarashtra and Duryodhana will be defeated in 2023 as the people are determined to finish their story.” Tagore alleged that the TRS was trying to win the ensuing elections by pumping in liquor and money. “The people will mke a wise decision in the election and give the right reply to K Chandrashekar Rao.”

TPCC president and Nalgonda MP Uttam Kumar Reddy campaigns for the Nagarjuna Sagar byelection on Wednesday.

Speaking about Congress candidate Jana Reddy, he said, “Jana reddy has been a strength for the Congress party. He has been the voice of Telangana State, Nalgonda district and Nagarjuna Sagar constituency. Whatever development has taken place in Sagar is Jana Reddy’s and Congress party’s contribution. To push Dhritarashtra, Jana Reddy should be in the Assembly,” Tagore said.

TPCC president N Uttam Kumar Reddy also came down heavily on the Chief Minister, saying that while the former’s counterpart YS Jagan Mohan Reddy had cancelled his Tirupati byelection campaign due to an unabated surge of Covid-19 cases, KCR was organising a meeting with one lakh people. “It is like spreading Covid-19 infection among the people by offering them `500. KCR is the most irresponsible Chief Minister. He doesn’t have any concern about the lives of people, and is only concerned for his political gains,” Uttam alleged. Slamming the Election Commission of India, Uttam said that all TRS MLAs and MPs were in Nagarjuna Sagar constituency along with hundreds of their supporters.