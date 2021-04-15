‘Nab those who felled 130 trees’

By Express News Service

KHAMMAM: Padma Shri awardee Daripally Ramaiah on Wednesday demanded that the district administration take stringent action against persons who felled large tamarind trees at Chimmapudi village in Raghunadhapalem mandal.

On Wednesday, Ramaiah, a social worker known for his social forestry initiatives, visited the spot where 130 tamarind trees had been illegally felled without the permission of the Revenue Department. He expressed his anguish over the incident and said that the district administration should take action against the miscreants. He also said that while the government was trying to plant more trees, some persons were cutting them as per their wish. He later planted trees in the same place along with his wife Janaki.