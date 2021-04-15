One killed after truck rams auto

By Express News Service

MAHABUBABAD: In a tragic incident, a woman was killed and two others sustained injuries after a truck rammed the auto-rickshaw they were travelling in, near Yellampet crossroad under Maripeda Mandal in Mahabubabad district, on Wednesday. The deceased person has been identified as G Rama Devi, 55, a resident of Mallemadugu village in Khammam district.

According to police, the three victims, belonging to the same family, were proceeding to Peddamupparam village to attend a function when a truck hit their auto from the rear end, killing Rama Devi on the spot.

The injured persons, Rama Devi’s husband and son, have been shifted to the area hospital for treatment.