Patient load increases by 71 per cent in hospitals as second COVID-19 wave ravages Telangana

The Covid-19 situation in Telangana continued to be grim with 2,157 new cases being reported on Wednesday. 

Published: 15th April 2021 08:30 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 12:17 PM   |  A+A-

People wait to receive the Covid-19 vaccine at the Mamidipudi Nagarjuna Area Hospital in Malakpet on Thursday. (Photo | Vinay Madapu/EPS)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD:  The Covid-19 situation in Telangana continued to be grim with 2,157 new cases being reported on Wednesday.    

Among these, nearly 8,567 of them are admitted to hospitals across the State.  

This is an almost 71per cent jump in hospitalisations within a fortnight, as on April 1, only 2,420 were hospitalised.

What is of greater concern is that private hospitals have been able to increase their capacity by only 37 per cent from 8,113 on April 1 to nearly 13,000 now. 

This is a crucial index as on the whole, Telangana is overwhelmingly opting for private hospitals over government. Officials say 6,159 of the 12,973 beds are occupied in private hospitals. In the government set-up, only 2,408 of the 8,643 beds are occupied. 

Only a handful of beds are available in select super-speciality hospitals. A glance at Wednesday’s health bulletin conveyed that those with over150 beds had only 5-15 beds left to spare.

At five different branches of Apollo Hospital which provide 247 beds all put together, only 44 beds were left to spare. Similarly, Care Hospitals had all 300 beds occupied. 

The situating in Greater Hyderabad and adjacent districts seems to be worsening — while GHMC recorded 361 cases, Medchal reported 245 and Rangareddy reported 206 cases on Tuesday. Sangareddy which also relies on Hyderabad for super-speciality medical services saw 135 new cases.

Meanwhile, Health Minister Eatala Rajender, said the situation was persisting only in corporate hospitals where asymptomatic patients were occupying beds. Smaller hospitals in districts had no such shortage, he clarified. “There are 14,000 beds in government and private hospitals and all will be put to use,” he said. 

