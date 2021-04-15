Polls for two municipal corporations, five municipalities to be held in Telangana on April 30

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections to two municipal corporations and five municipalities will be held on April 30, even as Telangana witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases. The counting of votes will take place from 8 am on May 3.

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) issued the poll notification for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation and Siddipet, Atchampet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities on Thursday. It also announced the filling of casual vacancies in nine municipalities.

Elections will be held for 248 wards in the above municipalities and Municipal Corporations. GWMC has 66 wards, KMC (60), Atchampet (20), Siddipet (43), Nakrekal (20), Jadcherla (27) and Kothur (12), all totaling 248 wards. There are 1,532 polling stations, a total of 11,26,221 are eligible to exercise their franchise which include 5,53,862 male voters, 5,72,121 (female voters) and 236 other voters.

As per the schedule, the Returning Officer will issue election notice duly mentioning the reservation of wards on April 16. From April 16 to 18, nominations will be received from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

The display of ward wise electoral rolls of ULBs by the Returning Officer will take place on April 16, while the date of scrutiny of nominations is on April 19 from 11 am onwards.

The date for appeal against rejection of nomination before the District Election Authority or Additional District Election Authority/ Deputy District Election Authority as authorized by District Election Authority concerned is April 20 up to 5 pm.

The date for disposal of appeal is April 21 before 5 pm. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, up to 3 pm.

The date of publication of the final list of contesting candidates is April 22 after 3 pm. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 30. Repoll, if any, will be held on May 2, counting of votes will take place on May 3.

The nine casual vacancies in nine ULBs for which polls have been notified include Ward 18, Lingojiguda, L B Nagar.

There are 12 national, state and other state political parties registered with TSEC. There are 49 political parties registered with TSEC without reserve symbols including the Jana Sena Party led by Pawan Kalyan.