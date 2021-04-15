STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Polls for two municipal corporations, five municipalities to be held in Telangana on April 30

The counting of votes will take place from 8 am on May 3

Published: 15th April 2021 03:40 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th April 2021 03:40 PM   |  A+A-

voting

For representational purposes (Photo | PTI)

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Elections to two municipal corporations and five municipalities will be held on April 30, even as Telangana witnesses a surge in COVID-19 cases. The counting of votes will take place from 8 am on May 3.

The Telangana State Election Commission (TSEC) issued the poll notification for Greater Warangal Municipal Corporation, Khammam Municipal Corporation and Siddipet, Atchampet, Nakrekal, Jadcherla and Kothur municipalities on Thursday. It also announced the filling of casual vacancies in nine municipalities.

Elections will be held for 248 wards in the above municipalities and Municipal Corporations. GWMC has 66 wards, KMC (60), Atchampet (20), Siddipet (43), Nakrekal (20), Jadcherla (27) and Kothur (12), all totaling 248 wards. There are 1,532 polling stations, a total of 11,26,221 are eligible to exercise their franchise which include 5,53,862 male voters, 5,72,121 (female voters) and 236 other voters.

As per the schedule, the Returning Officer will issue election notice duly mentioning the reservation of wards on April 16. From April 16 to 18, nominations will be received from 10.30 am to 5 pm.

The display of ward wise electoral rolls of ULBs by the Returning Officer will take place on April 16, while the date of scrutiny of nominations is on April 19 from 11 am onwards.

The date for appeal against rejection of nomination before the District Election Authority or Additional District Election Authority/ Deputy District Election Authority as authorized by District Election Authority concerned is April 20 up to 5 pm.

The date for disposal of appeal is April 21 before 5 pm. The last date for withdrawal of candidature is April 22, up to 3 pm.

The date of publication of the final list of contesting candidates is April 22 after 3 pm. Polling will be held from 7 am to 5 pm on April 30. Repoll, if any, will be held on May 2, counting of votes will take place on May 3.

The nine casual vacancies in nine ULBs for which polls have been notified include Ward 18, Lingojiguda, L B Nagar.

There are 12 national, state and other state political parties registered with TSEC. There are 49 political parties registered with TSEC without reserve symbols including the Jana Sena Party led by Pawan Kalyan.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana
India Matters
A bottle containing the drug Remdesivir is held by a health worker. (Photo | AP)
'Remdesivir no life-saving drug against Covid': Maharashtra task force's latest advisory
For representational purposes
When food smells like sewage: A rare after-effect of COVID-19?
Kerala CM Pinarayi Vijayan (Photo | EPS)
2.5 lakh tests in Kerala over next two days to gauge Covid surge, new curbs announced
KP Mahadeva and his brother KP Siddaraju giving haircuts to villagers in Dalit villages (Photo | Express)
After salons refuse service to Dalits, brothers step up and offer haircuts at doorsteps in Karnataka

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Amid COVID-19 second wave, police deployment at Kumbh Mela to be reduced by half
A policeman asks people to wear protective face masks, as coronavirus cases surge across the country, at New Market area of Kolkata (Photo | PTI)
COVID19 India: Over 2 lakh cases recorded in 24 hours, 14 lakh+ in 9 days
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp