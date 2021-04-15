Sarpanch dies two days after COVID-19 vaccination in Telangana, cremated without post-mortem

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: A 32-year-old Sarpanch of the Lingamdana village in Ranga Reddy district, died just two days after Covid-19 vaccination on Wednesday night but her last rites were conducted on Thursday, without any post-mortem.

The Sarpanch, Rajamoni Mayuri, had got vaccinated on April 12, Monday. A relative of the Sarpanch speaking to Express said, "After vaccination she suffered from fever and had vomitings. Due to high fever, she even had fits. On Wednesday, her family got worried looking at her condition and shifted her to a hospital in Shamshabad. The doctors there said that she was brought dead."

The family memebrs and relatives of the woman Sarpanch held a protest on Friday demanding that the state government must investigate into the death and raised slogans demanding justice.

While in the afternoon the district's health department officials told Express that post-mortem would be conducted to find out if the vaccine is responsible for the death, however, later in the day the Sarpanch's last rites were conducted without any post-mortem.

The Sarpanch's relative told Express, "Some health department officials visited and told Mayuri's family that post-mortem will be conducted but it did not take place. Some Mandal-level officials later promised her family Rs 10 lakhs compensation and admission of her children in government residential school. The funeral took place by evening."

The lack of post-mortem is surprising as the Global Manual on Surveillance of Adverse Events Following Immunization by WHO, mentions that in case of death, especially within 30 days of immunisation, "autopsy is preferred and is recommended following all deaths suspected to be caused by vaccine or immunization".

It may also be mentioned here that apart from the frontline workers, Covid-19 vaccination is allowed only for people aged above 45 years in India.

When contacted, the local police officials said that the Sarpanch had hypertension and thyroid problem. However, no official statement on the death has been issued yet by the state health department.