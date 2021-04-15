Sarpanch, hubby approach SHRC seeking protection from TRS MLA

By Express News Service

BHUPALPALLY : Bhupalpally TRS MLA Gandra Venkataramana Reddy appears to be in a soup after a woman sarpanch, belonging to the same party, approached the State Human Rights Commission (SHRC) seeking protection from the legislator who allegedly threatened to kill her and her husband.In the complaint submitted to the SHRC, Bandari Kavitha, TRS sarpanch of Rupireddy Palli village in Regonda mandal of Jayashankar-Bhupalpally district, alleged that the MLA and his followers are constantly threatening to kill them.Bandari Kavitha, in the complaint, said: “My husband, Bandari Devender, works as the district president of Telangana BC Welfare Society.

However, the legislator was against this and has been asking my husband to resign from the post. Recently, when we approached Venkataramana Reddy seeking funds for taking up developmental programmes in the village, the MLA started abusing us in the name of caste and threatened to kill us. Venkataramana Reddy outrightly said that he won’t allocate even a single rupee for the village development. Since then, we have been receiving threats from his followers.

This is causing us a lot of mental stress.” Devender said that the MLA asked him to quit as the latter was not very keen about one of his followers being the chief of the BC Welfare Society. “He insulted us in front of everyone,” Devender added. When Express contacted the MLA, he was not available for comment.