Sharmila gets nod for one-day hunger strike

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The city police has accorded permission for a one-day hunger strike by YS Sharmila at India Park on Thursday. Though she had announced that she would go on a three-day hunger strike to press the State government into issuing notifications for filling vacancies in various government departments, the police granted permission for only one day in view of the Covid-19 pandemic. Only 200 people have been permitted to attend the protest. However, Sharmila’s supporters have claimed that thousands of her followers would attend the protest.

Speaking after offering floral tributes to Dr BR Ambedkar on his birth anniversary at her residence here on Wednesday, Sharmila hit out at CM K Chandrasekhar Rao. She said KCR did not want to retain Dr Ambedkar’s name for the Pranahita Chevella project and hence changed it to ‘Kaleshwaram Project’ under the guise of the redesign. “KCR did not want to retain Ambedkar’s name and hence he removed the head and tail of the name. Five years ago, he promised to erect a 125-feet high statue of Ambedkar.

Can anyone see it? He will show the Covid-19 spread as a reason not to offer tributes to Ambedkar, but not for attending the Nagarjuna Sagar public meeting,” she added. She said KCR had sacked Dalit Minister T Rajaiah after just one allegation of corruption, but he was not acting on Minister Malla Reddy’s corruption. “Such is his love for Dalits, KCR had offered to make a Dalit as CM. He went back on his promise,” she said.