TRS, Congress feigning enmity but are actually friends, alleges Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Speaking at a campaign for the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, BJP state president Bandi Sanjay hit out at Congress and TRS saying they are feigning enmity to garner votes. He added that development is only possible with the ‘lotus’ party.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay takes a break at a roadside tea shop on his way to campaign for the Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll on Wednesday

He pointed out that the BJP has taken an important step towards ensuring social equality by giving the ticket to Dr Ravi Kumar, who belongs to the ST community, in a non-reserved constituency. Sanjay resumed his election campaign on Wednesday after breaking for a day on Ugadi. He appealed to his party cadres to be vigilant as he claimed that the Congress and TRS workers would resort to influencing voters via immoral means before April 17.

Meanwhile, BJP leader Vijayashanti alleged that CM K Chandrashekar Rao and K Jana Reddy, who is the Congress candidate for Nagarjuna Sagar bypoll, are close friends. She alleged there is an understanding between Congress and TRS as many Congress MLAs have defected to the ruling party in recent years.