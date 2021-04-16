Increase beds and vaccination to tackle Covid, says Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: In the wake of rising Covid-19 cases, the State government has adopted a three pronged-strategy to manage the pandemic. Firstly, over 60,000 beds will be made available in government and private hospitals, while only 20,000 beds were available during the first wave. Secondly, the government is administering vaccines to about 1.5 lakh people every day. Thirdly, over one lakh Covid-19 tests are being conducted daily.

Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar held a high-level meeting with senior officials at BRKR Bhavan on Thursday and took stock of the prevailing Covid-19 situation. The Chief Secretary also directed the District Collectors to ramp up testing, intensify vaccination and focus on enforcing the government orders on Covid-19 management. “As the State shares its border with several states, we are taking all precautions to manage Covid-19,” official sources told Express on Thursday. An official, however, stated that there was no plan to impose night curfew or lockdown in the State.