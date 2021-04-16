KT Rama Rao taunts Centre with private rail coach factory pictures

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: IT and Industries Minister KT Rama Rao took a jab at the Central government on Thursday and tweeted that despite the latter not sanctioning a rail coach factory for the State in Warangal, it had managed to attract a Rs 1,000 crore private rail coach factory investment by Medha Servo Drives.

He said that the factory should be ready for inauguration within a few months. The factory is coming up in the Kondakal village of Rangareddy district and will have an annual capacity to manufacture 500 coaches of various types and 50 locomotives.

Last month, Rama Rao had tweeted to the Union Minister of Railways, Piyush Goyal asking him why the Central government was not setting up the Rail Coach Factory in Telangana as promised in the AP Reorganisation Act. This was despite the State government handing over 150 acres of land, the Industries Minister said.

