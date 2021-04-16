STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
People bored of listening to K Chandrasekhar Rao: BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

Addressing a press conference at Halia on Thursday, Sanjay said the CM had, in February, promised to solve the podu lands issue in just 15 days.

BJP State president Bandi Sanjay

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: Hitting out at Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay said that the former’s speeches had become monotonous with the same things being said in every election meeting. He said people were bored of repeatedly listening to his empty promises.

Addressing a press conference at Halia on Thursday, Sanjay said the CM had, in February, promised to solve the podu lands issue in just 15 days. “Why has he not done it yet? KCR is the one who sends the police against tribals and he is the one who promises to solve the issue. Why is he delaying it when it is entirely in his hands?” asked Bandi.

Claiming that the BJP government released hundreds of crores of rupees for the development of the Nagarjuna Sagar constituency, Sanjay asked why people should vote for the TRS, which had done nothing to develop the constituency. Sanjay said the BJP-led Central government had solved the issue of shortage of fertilisers.

Questioning the TRS government over the non-implementation of 10 per cent reservations to STs, Sanjay alleged that the CM was keen on providing reservations to favour Muslims but had no concern for tribals.

