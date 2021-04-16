STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Telangana reports 3,307 new cases of COVID along with eight deaths

At least 10 districts in Telangana are reporting Covid-19 cases in three-digit figures.

Published: 16th April 2021 07:55 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 07:55 AM   |  A+A-

Employees wait at the Genome Valley to get vaccines during a camp organised by Biological E with the help of the Shamirpet PHC, on Thursday

Employees wait at the Genome Valley to get vaccines during a camp organised by Biological E with the help of the Shamirpet PHC, on Thursday

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: At least 10 districts in Telangana are reporting Covid-19 cases in three-digit figures. On Wednesday, 3,307 cases were recorded in the State, and the districts that contributed the most were GHMC (446), Medchal (314), Nizamabad (279), Rangareddy (277), Jagtial (155), Sangareddy (153), Nirmal (148), Kamareddy (128), Nalgonda (102), and Khammam (101).

While the GHMC area continues to be the worst-hit, the number of cases in Medchal, Nizamabad, Jagtial and Sangareddy is drastically increasing. The number of active cases in the State has now risen to 27,861. While 9,176 patients are hospitalised, the other 18,685 are in home quarantine. Meanwhile, 897 patients recovered on Wednesday. The toll stands at 1,788 with eight more people succumbing to Covid-19.

CS tests negative
Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar tested negative for Covid-19 and was discharged from a hospital on Wednesday. He got himself admitted as a precautionary measure after he and his wife tested positive on April 6. After testing negative, he conducted a Covid-19 review meeting with officials on Thursday

Forest dept lost 11 lives to Covid
The Telangana Forest Department lost 11 of its employees to Covid-19 and 236 personnel of the department were affected by the virus since last year, said Principal Chief Conservator of Forest R Sobha on Thursday. Forest Minister A Indrakaran Reddy held a review meeting with senior forest department officials and instructed all personnel working on the field to get vaccinated. He also said that Forest department staff working at checkposts and base camps must be more careful over the next couple of months as the State is witnessing a surge of Covid-19 cases 

Vemulawada temple shut for devotees from April 18 to 22
Rajanna-Sircilla: Taking cognisance of devotees flouting norms during the Lord Shiva Kalyanam, held on March 31, the authorities of the Sri Raja Rajeshwara Swamy temple in Vemulawada have decided not to allow the devotees witness the celestial wedding of Sri Rama, scheduled to be held on April 21. In light of this, the authorities cancelled the Sita Ramachandraswamy Kalyanotsvam and Rathotsavam. Pujas 
and other associated rituals will be performed in a low-key manner during these days. The temple authorities have also requested the devotees not to turn up at the shrine from April 18 to 22

