STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

Turmeric ryots in Telangana vow to support BJP MP D Arvind in 2024 polls

It may recalled in the 2019 Parliamentary elections, several farmers filed mass nominations to highlight their demand for a special turmeric board and MSP for turmeric. 

Published: 16th April 2021 08:19 AM  |   Last Updated: 16th April 2021 08:19 AM   |  A+A-

Stocks of various varieties of turmeric piled up at the Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard (NAMC), where prices of the crop have begun going up

Stocks of various varieties of turmeric piled up at the Nizamabad Agriculture Market Yard (NAMC), where prices of the crop have begun going up

By Express News Service

JAGTIAL: With their produce fetching better price than in the past, some turmeric farmers of Nizamabad and Jagtial districts announced their unanimous decision to support BJP MP D Arvind in the 2024 Parliamentary elections. The farmers even signed a bond paper expressing their support to Arvind, a copy of which went viral on social media. 

The delighted farmers are attributing this season’s enhanced prices to the initiative taken by the BJP MP to bring a turmeric board to Nizamabad. Though the turmeric board remains a distant dream, his efforts however resulted in the Centre allotting a regional centre of the Spices Board for the district. In the past, turmeric prices used be below Rs 5,000 per quintal but it has crossed Rs 10,000 per quintal this season. 

Meanwhile, members of Rythu Aikya Vedika condemned the decision of fellow farmers and urged them to not give political colour to their movement. “We will not rest until we achieve turmeric board for Nizamabad. Until then we will not support or work for any political party,” said Rythu Aikya Vedika president Pannala Thirupathi Reddy. 

It may recalled in the 2019 Parliamentary elections, several farmers filed mass nominations to highlight their demand for a special turmeric board and MSP for turmeric. “We want Rs 15,000 MSP for turmeric and a special board. If any farmer goes against this demand, our movement will lose steam,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Telangana 2024 polls Turmeric ryots
India Matters
Oxygen cylinders are loaded into ambulances waiting to take them to hospitals in Lucknow on Thursday | PTI
Enough stock for all, states need to rationalise oxygen use: Centre
A health worker take swab samples of passengers at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus Railway Station, amid spike in Covid-19 cases, in Mumbai (Photo | PTI)
India logs in a record of 2,17,353 fresh Covid cases. 1185 deaths
Covid-19 victims' bodies being cremated at the Nigambodh Ghat in New Delhi. (Photo | PTI)
Covid-19: Cremation grounds bear the brunt as casualties rise
Serum Institute of India CEO Adar Poonawalla (Photo | PTI)
Poonawalla urges US to lift raw material export ban to ramp up vaccine production

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Dolly Parton. (Photo | Twitter)
'Shot in the arm': Dolly Parton has a Covid vaccine song
Police and officials insisting the voters to maintain social distance in queue for voting. (Photo | Arun Angela, EPS)
Not just polls, virus mutations too led to COVID-19 surge in Kerala: Experts
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp