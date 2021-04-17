As cases rise, Nizamabad officials seek private doctors’ assistance

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The officials with the Nizamabad district administration and Government General Hospital (GGH) have started efforts seeking the help of doctors from private establishments at GGH owing to the rising caseload and for protecting the staff from Covid-19.

GGH officials have asserted that several doctors and staff members have already tested positive for Covid-19 and are in home isolation. Recently, the GGH superintendent’s driver and other staff members tested positive. GGH Superintendent Dr Prathima Raj has been discharging her duties under self isolation. Several GGH doctors fear that in the coming days, more staff members might test positive for Covid-19.

A GGH doctor said that they are already facing issues to manage the rising caseload and worry that if the staff isn’t protected, the entire system at GGH would collapse.

Under the directions of district collector C Narayana Reddy, several high-ranking officials with the district administration and GGH’s Dr Raj formed a group discussing the issue with the Nizamabad Chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Around 10-15 doctors will be providing services every day for eight hours at GGH after the local IMA chapter finalises the list of doctors.

Bodies of two patients switched at mortuary

In a major goof-up, GGH authorities switched the bodies of two Covid-positive patients while releasing them to their families of two different faiths at the mortuary. The deceased were identified as Bibi from Islapur Colony and Narsubhai from Gayatrinagar. Both of them were admitted to GGH with Covid, and died on Friday. Irked families staged protests at the hospital