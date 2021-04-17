STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

As cases rise, Nizamabad officials seek private doctors’ assistance

GGH officials have asserted that several doctors and staff members have already tested positive for Covid-19 and are in home isolation.

Published: 17th April 2021 08:41 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 08:41 AM   |  A+A-

A health worker collects a swab sample from a man to test for the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

(Photo| M K Ashok Kumar, EPS)

By Express News Service

NIZAMABAD: The officials with the Nizamabad district administration and Government General Hospital (GGH) have started efforts seeking the help of doctors from private establishments at GGH owing to the rising caseload and for protecting the staff from Covid-19.

GGH officials have asserted that several doctors and staff members have already tested positive for Covid-19 and are in home isolation. Recently, the GGH superintendent’s driver and other staff members tested positive. GGH Superintendent Dr Prathima Raj has been discharging her duties under self isolation. Several GGH doctors fear that in the coming days, more staff members might test positive for Covid-19. 
A GGH doctor said that they are already facing issues to manage the rising caseload and worry that if the staff isn’t protected, the entire system at GGH would collapse.

Under the directions of district collector C Narayana Reddy, several high-ranking officials with the district administration and GGH’s Dr Raj formed a group discussing the issue with the Nizamabad Chapter of the Indian Medical Association (IMA). Around 10-15 doctors will be providing services every day for eight hours at GGH after the local IMA chapter finalises the list of doctors. 

Bodies of two patients switched at mortuary

In a major goof-up, GGH authorities switched the bodies of two Covid-positive patients while releasing them to their families of two different faiths at the mortuary. The deceased were identified as Bibi from Islapur Colony and Narsubhai from Gayatrinagar. Both of them were admitted to GGH with Covid, and died on Friday. Irked families staged protests at the hospital

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nizamabad private Covid-19
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp