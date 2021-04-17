Bypoll: TRS not to field candidate in Lingojiguda

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The TRS has decided not to field a candidate in the Lingojiguda division bypoll in the GHMC limits. BJP leaders, including former MLC N Ramachandra Rao, called on TRS working president KT Rama Rao at Pragathi Bhavan on Friday and requested him to facilitate the unanimous election of the BJP candidate.

The bypoll for the division was necessitated due to the sudden death of BJP Corporator A Ramesh Goud. The BJP has decided to field Goud’s son for the byelection to be held on April 30.KTR said that they had discussed the matter with TRS president K Chandrasekhar Rao and decided not to field a candidate against the BJP. He also called upon TPCC president Uttam Kumar Reddy and asked him not to field a Congress candidate in the bypoll.