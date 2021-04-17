Covid-19 grips top officials

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The rapid and untamed spread of Covid-19 is now finding its prey among top bureaucrats and administrators in the State. On Friday, several of them tested positive for the virus which is not only spreading like wildfire but also claiming lives.

Amongst those who tested positive was the topmost health official of the State, Dr K Ramesh Reddy, who handles the Directorate of Medical Education and Vaidya Vidhana Parishad. Along with him, the District Collectors of Bhadradri-Kothagudem and Yadadri-Bhuvanagiri also tested positive.

While MV Reddy, Kothagudem’s Collector and Dr K Ramesh Reddy had taken the Covid-19 vaccine, it remains unclear whether the Yadadri Collector was vaccinated. In Dr Reddy’s case, it has already been a month since he took both shots. The Additional Collector of Sangareddy and district Police Superintendent also tested positive.

Meanwhile, Andole MLA Kranti Kiran took to his Facebook page to inform about Sangareddy Panchayat Raj Department’s Executive Engineer’s death. The EE, Bharat Raj passed away due to Covid-19, informed the MLA.