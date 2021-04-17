Covid second wave dashes TSRTC’s recovery hopes

By Express News Service

ADILABAD: While the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) was expecting to improve the occupancy ratio, the second wave of Covid-19 has dashed their hopes. Several bus drivers, conductors and other staff members tested positive, while two drivers passed away in Mancherial district in the past ten days.In Adilabad district, 43 people, including drivers and conductors, tested positive for coronavirus, while two drivers died.

TSRTC representatives allege that health and local body officials are not taking the necessary measures, like regular sanitisation of buses.In the erstwhile Adilabad district, six bus depots with 600 buses earned about `90 lakh in revenue before the lockdown. As the lockdown relaxation measures were implemented, their operations improved increasing the occupancy ratio to 70% in January and February. However, after the second wave of Covid-19, the occupancy fell down to 55% in mid-March.

Speaking to Express, Regional Manager (RTC-Adilabad) D. Vijay Bhaskar stated they were taking preventive measures, like sanitising the buses with the sodium hypochlorite and providing hand sanitisers. He informed that 1,836 employees of the RTC-Adilabad will also be taking their vaccinations soon.