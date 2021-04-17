STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Telangana

D-Day for Nagarjuna Sagar seat aspirants

While the byelection is a do-or-die battle for the Congress party, stakes are high for the pink party as well.

Published: 17th April 2021 08:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 17th April 2021 08:07 AM   |  A+A-

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly byelection, to be held on Saturday. While it is a do-or-die battle for the Congress party, the bypoll can be termed as a prestigious affair for the ruling TRS. In the meantime, the saffron party is also determined to prove its mettle in the segment and has fielded a candidate from the numerically strong Scheduled Tribes (ST) community. 

The polling will be held from 7 am to 7 pm, during which over 2.2 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise. According to sources, the indelible ink mark will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand, as several citizens had recently casted their votes in the polls to the MLC Graduates’ constituencies.
While the ruling pink party has fielded Nomula Bhagath, son of Nomula Narasimhaiah, whose sudden death necessitated the byelection, the Congress party chose former Minister K Jana Reddy as its candidate, by keeping in mind his image in the segment. 

The grand old party has been going all out to ensure Jana’s victory and thereby restore its past glory in the State. In the meantime, the BJP leaders also campaigned tirelessly for their candidate, P Ravi Kumar, assuming that the saffron party will be able to replicate its Dubbaka victory in the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment. A total of 41 candidates are in the fray. Of the total, 1.09 lakh voters are men and 1.1 lakh voters are women. 

As many as 346 polling booths have been arranged for the D-day and a total of 3,145 employees have been deployed for the conduct of the election. Like any other elections, influence of money and liquor was felt during the campaigns for this bypoll too. The officials seized over Rs 45 lakh in cash and Rs 46 lakh worth liquor. 

3K poll staff deployed

Of the total, 1.09 lakh voters are men and 1.1 lakh voters are women. As many as 3,145 employees have been deployed for the conduct of the election

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly byelection
India Matters
The body of a person who died of Covid brought to Summanahalli crematorium for last rites on Friday. (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Mutated COVID-19 strain reinfecting many, feel experts on virus behaviour
A COVID-19 survivor donates plasma at a Plasma Bank. (Photo | PTI)
Remdesivir or plasma therapy no magic solution against COVID-19, say Delhi doctors
A health worker collects samples for COVID-19 testing, amid surge in coronavirus cases, in Amravati, Maharashtra, Friday, April 16, 2021. (Photo | PTI)
As Maharashtra registers its highest-ever COVID spike, Pune becomes state's pandemic hub
Fugitive diamantaire Nirav Modi (Photo | Facebook)
Fugitive businessman Nirav Modi's extradition to India cleared by UK Home Ministry

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Patients are seen inside a Covid-19 care centre and isolation ward facility near a hospital in New Delhi. (Photo| Parveen Negi, EPS)
COVID-19: India records another high of 2,34,692 fresh cases; 1,341 succumb to the virus
Kollywood actor Vivekh passed away at 4.35 am this morning (Photo | EPS)
RIP Vivekh: Chinna Kalaivanar passes away after suffering a heart attack
Gallery
With more than 17,000 fresh COVID-19 cases in a single day, the highest ever, the Delhi government has decided to implement a weekend curfew in the national capital to break the chain. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
COVID-19 Delhi weekend curfew: Wedding passes to theatre attendance, here is everything you need to know
Covid protocols drown as 13 lakh devotees take a dip on the third day of Maha Kumbh. As covid returns with the stronger second wave, migrants face struggle yet again. (Photo | PTI)
Covid protocol thrown to the wind as devotees gather for Kumbh Mela, migrants scramble to return home
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp