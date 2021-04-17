D-Day for Nagarjuna Sagar seat aspirants

By Express News Service

HYDERABAD: The stage is set for the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly byelection, to be held on Saturday. While it is a do-or-die battle for the Congress party, the bypoll can be termed as a prestigious affair for the ruling TRS. In the meantime, the saffron party is also determined to prove its mettle in the segment and has fielded a candidate from the numerically strong Scheduled Tribes (ST) community.

The polling will be held from 7 am to 7 pm, during which over 2.2 lakh voters are expected to exercise their franchise. According to sources, the indelible ink mark will be applied on the middle finger of the left hand, as several citizens had recently casted their votes in the polls to the MLC Graduates’ constituencies.

While the ruling pink party has fielded Nomula Bhagath, son of Nomula Narasimhaiah, whose sudden death necessitated the byelection, the Congress party chose former Minister K Jana Reddy as its candidate, by keeping in mind his image in the segment.

The grand old party has been going all out to ensure Jana’s victory and thereby restore its past glory in the State. In the meantime, the BJP leaders also campaigned tirelessly for their candidate, P Ravi Kumar, assuming that the saffron party will be able to replicate its Dubbaka victory in the Nagarjuna Sagar Assembly segment. A total of 41 candidates are in the fray. Of the total, 1.09 lakh voters are men and 1.1 lakh voters are women.

As many as 346 polling booths have been arranged for the D-day and a total of 3,145 employees have been deployed for the conduct of the election. Like any other elections, influence of money and liquor was felt during the campaigns for this bypoll too. The officials seized over Rs 45 lakh in cash and Rs 46 lakh worth liquor.

3K poll staff deployed

